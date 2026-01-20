New renderings unveiled for Boca Raton downtown development campus project

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Developers have released updated renderings for controversial One Boca’s downtown government campus project, featuring what they call a "modern-Mizner approach”.

The plans come ahead of Tuesday's city council vote on the master partnership agreement.

One Boca developers unveil updated renderings ahead of city council vote

The latest images show a pedestrian-focused design with shaded sidewalks, pedestrian plazas and three architectural styles for the proposed development near the Brightline station.

The renderings come as the city prepares to vote on the 99-year ground lease that would generate an estimated $4 billion in revenue for Boca Raton.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache has been following this project for months, and the community remains divided on the latest plans.

"I'm always for revitalizing the community and progress," said Mark Cerce, a Boca Raton resident.

Other residents like Symon and Tim Rowlands agree, calling the project the right move.

"In a city like Boca that is looking to modernize and move forward, I think those plans are awesome," Tim Rowlands said. “You've got to keep up with the time. You've got to keep modernizing, you know," added Symon.

However, opposition continues despite the updated design. Judy Murrow, another resident, expressed concerns about the project's evolution.

"Terra-Frisbie has changed their plans almost 20 times," Murrow said.

She argued that while the project size has been reduced and green space increased, it remains unsuitable for the area.

"We don't want to be like Fort Lauderdale or Miami. It's too dense and it's too many people in a small area," Murrow said.

The development team working with the design firm Kohn Pedersen Fox has incorporated three potential architectural styles — modern Mediterranean, modern mid-century modern and modern Mizner.

One Boca The project includes a new city hall, community center, 947 residential units, 85,098 square feet of retail space, 120,000 square feet of offices and an 180-room hotel.

"The One Boca proposal preserves Boca's architectural and storied history while embracing progress," said Rob Frisbie, managing partner of the Frisbie Group, a co-developer of the project. "Every element of this proposal incorporates feedback from the community."

The project focuses on pedestrian safety with protected bike lanes, ground-floor restaurants, cafes and retail amenities.

It also includes preserving Memorial Park as 100% city-owned while doubling usable public recreation space from 7.6 to 15.6 acres.

The Boca Raton City Council will vote on the master partnership agreement on Tuesday at 10 am. If approved, the fate of the project will be in the voters’ hands on March 10, as the project will be on the ballot.