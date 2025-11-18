BOCA RATON, Fla. — Residents are sounding off on a massive 77-acre mixed-use project in Boca Raton that could reshape the area.

Spanish River Development Partners LLC are proposing the University Village development along 555 Spanish River Boulevard, near I-95 and the El Rio Trail. The plan includes 781 residential units, 150,000 square feet of retail space, 68,276 square feet of office, 2,729 parking spaces, and a 185-room hotel.

Residents push back on massive 77-acre development near I-95 in Boca Raton

Some neighbors, including Greg Koslowski, who live adjacent to the site, are raising concerns about traffic, noise and impacts to wildlife.

“There’s coyotes back here, there’s fox, turtles, all kinds of wildlife that I don’t know where they’re going to go,” said Koslowski.

Koslowski’s main concern is congestion in the neighborhood, as Torah Academy across the street, is already expanding.

The project will also include restaurants, a grocery store, a transit center, and park space.

“It’s going to be Mizner Park x7. In this little patch of area,” said Roxanna Trinka. “We don’t have the infrastructure to support it.”

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache also heard from some neighbors who support the plan but others questioned if high-rise buildings near the flight path of airport planes would be impacted.

“They come in very low, right over the treetops,” said Koslowski. “I can’t image what kind of buildings or structures they can put in there without impeding on that airspace.”

According to the master plan, developers said mixing housing with retail and office space would reduce traffic. They add the site’s location, between I-95 and a residential neighborhood, make it ideal for development. It includes 53% open space, which is above the city's requirement of 25% and is within walking distance from Florida Atlantic University and Yamato Road Tri Rail station.

Still, many fear the project will erase what's left of the city’s green space.

“I hope that whatever land is left in Boca, that maybe we can hold onto it, and leave something for the future,” said Koslowski.

The project heads to a public hearing on Tuesday, November 18, before the Planning and Zoning board. The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Boca Raton Community Center Annex Building 260 Crawford Boulevard.