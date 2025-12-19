One Boca project one step closer to fruition after planning and zoning board approval

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A major development project in Boca Raton continues to move forward after Thursday's planning and zoning board meeting.

The board unanimously voted to recommend approval for a 99-year ground lease for the One Boca project, which will cover almost eight acres of lane near the city's Brightline station downtown.

WPTV has been following the project for months, as it has sparked controversy among residents who think the development wouldn't fit in the city.

Less than a month ago, the development team presented updated renderings and financial projections for the One Boca master plan. The biggest revision reduced the amount of public land used from 31 acres to 7.72 acres. Under the new proposal , all land west of Northwest Second Avenue, including Memorial Park, would remain publicly owned, while development would be limited to the east side near the Brightline station.

According to the updated plan, the privately developed section would include 947 residential units, 85,098 square feet of retail space, 120,000 square feet of offices and a hotel with 180 rooms. The hotel, which had been removed in earlier plans, is now back in the project. Developers said the plan also enhances Memorial Park and expands park amenities.

The Boca Raton City Council will have a first hearing on the project on Jan. 6 and a second hearing on Jan. 20. Then, the item will be on the city's ballot for voter approval on March 10.