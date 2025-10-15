Boca Raton extends agreement with developers on Government Campus project

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton’s City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend an interim agreement with developers of the downtown government campus project.

The extension allows the city to continue negotiations with developers Terra and Frisbie Group and for public feedback on the downtown government campus.

“Residents will have an opportunity to vote and we’re still working on plans to improve them,” said Boca Raton Mayor, Scott Singer.

Late Tuesday, the council voted to continue discussions with Terra and Frisbie Group until May 2026 after a March 2026 referendum where residents will vote on how the city leases public land.

“The bottom line is I think this needs to be put completely on the back burner until a new council is seated in that will reflect the public’s opinion,” said a resident at Tuesday’s meeting.

Critics of the project say it lacks transparency. They’ve also cited environmental issues with proposed development of softball fields on Sugar Sand Park and fears over changes to Memorial Park.

“There is no reason that the City of Boca Raton needs a private partner to do any government facility. We do not need condos, we do not need apartments, we just need government facilities,” expressed Joe Majhess, a Boca Raton resident:

At Tuesday’s meeting, developers announced a scaled-back version of the government campus project with Terra Frisbie Group from 31 acres to seven acres. Officials say details of the revised plan will be available at a future public meeting.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer says Tuesday’s decision allows all residents to have their voices heard.

“I think we allow that process to continue,” Singer said.

“The extension is merely a vehicle to allow the public to continue to weigh in, to allow time to consider if we even have a deal and ultimately any deal voted on by the council will be ratified by the residents,” he continued.

There is no word given on when council members plan to vote on the actual project.

