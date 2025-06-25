Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation secures funding for ice sports complex

Group says construction will begin by next week
An ice sports complex in Palm Beach Gardens might finally be breaking ground.

The Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation (PBNAF) says it has reached its financial milestone with Palm Beach Gardens to move forward with the facility.

Earlier this month, there were concerns the ice rink might be delayed, as PBNAF asked for an extension to secure funding. City council denied giving an extension.

Today's statement on the project moving forward notes an "expanded commitment" from hockey coach Larry Robbins. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has also supported the project.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter for ice sports in South Florida," said Michael Winter, president of PBNAF.

In January, Palm Beach Gardens approved the $40 million facility, which will replace the skate park on Plant Drive — something residents have voiced concerns about for months.

PBNAF says construction will begin by July 3, and the facility is expected to open in December 2026.

