PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The developers looking to turn Plant Drive Park into a $40 million ice rink told the Palm Beach Gardens’ City Council on Thursday night that they need more time to get the money together. But their request for an extension was unanimously denied. Now they're up against a deadline that's approaching fast.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

'That's not how this city does business': Ice rink developers denied extension in PBG project

Developers with the Palm Beach North Atlantic Foundation are asking for a 90-day extension to finish collecting the 40 million dollars they need to have by July 3rd, or risk losing their approval

“We are thrilled to be back. Our design, construction development and operational teams are ready to proceed as soon as approval is granted by the city,” said a representative for the project.

Council members expressed their frustrations with the organization, they say has been doing the bare minimum

“We only heard from you guys today because there was a deficit of information. That's not how this city does business,” said Vice Mayor Dana Middleton.

Of the $40 million needed, developers say they have about 2 million in an account and “guarantees” for more, and that isn't sitting well with the council.

“Show me the money,” said Middleton. “If it was funding that was guaranteed to be in your bank account, not $2 million.”

If the project does go forward as planned, it means knocking down the skate park, softball field and pickleball courts at Plant Drive Park.

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman caught up with Heather Deitchman-Levy, she’s been outspoken about the ice-rink, saying she hasn’t wanted it from the beginning, saying a free park shouldn’t be replaced by what she calls a pay-for-play rink

“We didn't win the war, but we won a battle, which is really helpful for morale,” said Deitchmen-Levy

She says she was over the moon with the council’s decision.

“I was like, finally, finally,” said Deitchmen-Levy.

“I don't think children should lose free and open spaces. I don't think adults should lose free and open spaces, and I don't think the city should really give that much credence to a foundation, especially one who had already failed and had had multiple extensions," he says.

WPTV reached out to the developers for an interview or comment. They have not yet responded.