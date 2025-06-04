Construction of $40 million ice complex in Palm Beach Gardens could be delayed

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — While the Florida Panthers' quest for their second Stanley Cup continues, the group behind a future ice rink in Palm Beach Gardens is asking for more time to get its financing in order.

Plant Drive Park's basketball courts were empty on a rainy Wednesday, and no one was dropping into the Gardens skatepark.

WATCH BELOW: Construction of ice complex could be delayed

Construction of ice complex in Palm Beach Gardens could be delayed

However, this is the site the city council unanimously approved back in January for a $40 million two-rink ice complex following some contentious meetings.

Heather Deitchman-Levy spoke out against the project, saying city residents should not lose the current recreation site, which is more affordable than an ice rink.

"It has free amenities like a skatepark and a basketball court that is open and free for anyone to utilize," Deitchman-Levy said.

Documents filed ahead of Thursday night's council meeting show the backers of the ice rink are asking for a three-month delay to secure its funding.

However, there are no documents that lay out where the money will come from.

"There's no term agreement in the amendment papers. It's not there," Deitchman-Levy said. "A letter saying you have a letter isn't evidence."

WPTV reached out to the Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation, the nonprofit leading the project, for comment.

The president sent us the following statement indicating he did not see major delays impacting the construction of the ice skating facility:

“While we view the financing as secured, the City has advised that, under its guidelines, the milestone will not be formally recognized until the transaction is complete. In an abundance of caution, the City has recommended placing a 90-day extension on the June agenda.”

This is the second time the Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation has tried to build an indoor sports complex in the city.

Back in 2019, the foundation proposed a complex in the area where Gardens North County District Park is located.

The city terminated its agreement with the group three years later, documenting the group's inability to meet any fundraising milestones.

This new plan for Plant Drive Park, which the foundation said has the backing of hockey greats like Wayne Gretzky, is still on track, we're told.

The foundation's statement to WPTV concluded that they "look forward to celebrating the start of construction with our partners and the community this July."