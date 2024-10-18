Watch Now
STAR SURPRISE: Brain cancer survivor to see Taylor Swift in concert tonight

WPTV teamed up with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to gift brain cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger, 19, of Jupiter, two tickets to see Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
WPTV surprised Jupiter resident Jaime Kippenberger, 19, with Taylor Swift concert tickets (1).jpg
Posted
and last updated

JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV teamed up with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to gift brain cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger, 19, of Jupiter, two tickets to see Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

WPTV surprised Jupiter resident Jaime Kippenberger, 19, with Taylor Swift concert tickets.jpg
WPTV surprised Jupiter resident Jaime Kippenberger, 19, with Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Jaime and her mother will ride in a limo to the concert and speak with WPTV anchor Ashley Glass for a live interview as they enter the stadium to see Taylor Swift perform live.

Chasin A Dream works to connect local children who have severe illnesses or disabilities with local resources, like individuals and businesses, that can help with transportation, rent, utility bills, and more.

The foundation started with $10,000 years ago and just recently surpassed $1 million in funds raised to support local families.

The foundation has partnered with St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach to create safe, comfortable spaces for children to pass the time during treatment.

For more information about the Chasin A Dream Foundation, click here.

If you're heading to the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" concert at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday night, here is the weather you can expect:

Taylor Swift Concert Forecast.jpg

Weather News

Here's the weather to expect at Taylor Swift's concerts at Hard Rock Stadium

Ashley Glass

