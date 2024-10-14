SWIFT SURPRISE: WPTV, Chasin A Dream Foundation gift Taylor Swift concert tickets to cancer survivor

JUPITER, Fla. — It took the kind of village we can only liken to a Taylor Swift squad to pull off a surprise to make a Jupiter teenager's wildest dreams come true.

WPTV told 19-year-old Jaime Kippenberger that WPTV anchor Ashley Glass wanted to talk to her about her volunteer work.

Ashley asked Jaime during a sit-down interview at Jaime's home, "What did you think when your mom said WPTV is coming over and we're going to talk about all the awesome things you do in the community?"

"Honestly, my first thought was, will I remember everything I'm doing because I don't have a good memory anymore," Jaime responded.

Jaime's memory isn't the best because she battled brain cancer and won. She's been in remission for three years.

Jaime is busy. She works two jobs and volunteers with multiple organizations including Furry Friends Adoption in Jupiter and Chasin A Dream Foundation. Jaime also attends Palm Beach State College and is a talented artist. Still, Jaime made time to speak with Ashley about her volunteer work and being a role model.

Jaime offered this advice for children and said to Ashley, "Letting them all experience it through trial and error. If they like to do something, let them continue to do it and grow."

During this conversation, Jaime had no idea our WPTV squad was quietly slipping through her front door with the founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation, Lori Griffith.

Ashley randomly shifted the conversation to Jaime's Taylor Swift-inspired stack of friendship bracelets.

Ashley asked Jaime, "I saw you have friendship bracelets on your shelf. What's that all about?"

"The recent ones I made are from a Taylor Swift thing," Jaime said.

Jaime went on to tell Ashley that she admires Swift because of her generosity.

"She also gives back to the community," Jaime said. "She's not selfish with the money she makes."

Jaime has much in common with Swift. In addition to their giving hearts, they are both artists who incorporate a lot of color in their work, and they're both animal lovers.

Ashley asked Jaime if she'd ever been to a Taylor Swift concert.

"No, I haven't won the lottery yet," Jaime said. "Millions and millions of people want to get to her, which is great for her."

At this point in the conversation, the squad rounded the corner. Ashley's voice cracked with emotion as she delivered news of a mega surprise.

"The concert in October in Miami, you are going! You have amazing seats to go see Taylor Swift," Ashley said.

Jaime, stunned and speechless, took a few moments to realize what was unfolding.

"Are you serious?! I don't know who to hug," Jaime said.

WPTV WPTV surprised Jupiter resident Jaime Kippenberger, 19, with Taylor Swift concert tickets.

The first hug landed on Lori Griffith from the Chasin A Dream Foundation, but soon the entire squad embraced to wrap Jaime with love.

WPTV teamed up with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to gift Jaime two tickets to see the Eras Tour in Miami. Jaime and her mother will ride in a limo to the concert and speak with Ashley for a live interview as they entire the stadium to see Taylor Swift live in concert.

For more information about the Chasin A Dream Foundation, click here.