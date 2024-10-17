Here's the weather to expect at Taylor Swift's concerts at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Taylor Swift is coming to town this weekend!

The superstar's "Eras Tour" will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa and WPTV anchor Ashley Glass looked at the weather we can expect all three nights.

"It's windy out there, and it's gonna be like that the whole weekend," Correa said. "But you know what? That wind is actually making things feel comfy. I haven't said the word comfortable in a long time."

The forecast calls for the mid 70s at concert time with cloudy and windy conditions, but no rain!

"It is a nice breeze," Correa said. "It's not gonna be too cool. I would say just comfortable with those winds around 15 mph to 20 mph."

WPTV partnered with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to send brain cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger, 19, of Jupiter, to the Taylor Swift concert on Friday, and we're happy to report that Jaime is in for some great weather to enjoy the show!

Jupiter WPTV, Chasin A Dream Foundation gift Taylor Swift tickets to cancer survivor Ashley Glass

"That is a bejeweled forecast!" Glass said in a live Facebook video with Correa. "Just for Jamie!"