The story behind the foundation making Swiftie dreams come true

JUPITER, Fla. — Taylor Swift's mega popular Eras Tour descends on South Florida this week, and a big bright spot for the entire WPTV squad in covering it has been surprising a teen brain cancer survivor with tickets to the concert.

WPTV partnered with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to pull off the surprise and make Jaime Kippenberger's wildest dreams come true.

Jupiter WPTV, Chasin A Dream Foundation gift Taylor Swift tickets to cancer survivor Ashley Glass

Chasin A Dream works to connect local children with severe illnesses or disabilities with local resources, like individuals and businesses, that can help with transportation, rent, utility bills, and more.

The foundation started with $10,000 years ago and just recently surpassed $1 million in funds raised to support local families.

The foundation has partnered with Saint Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach to create safe, comfortable spaces for children to pass the time during treatment.

"Some of the kids are here for months at a time," said Lori Griffith, the founder of the Chasin A Dream Foundation. "They're almost brought to tears by this, because their children just have somewhere to just get out of that room. These are safe spots. They're doctor-free zones."

Jaime Kippenberger Brain cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger and Lori Griffith, the founder of the Chasin A Dream Foundation.

Griffith's idea for the foundation, where locals support locals, began about 10 years ago when she came to know a mother who couldn't afford to bury her young daughter who lost her battle with cancer.

In just a few hours, with Griffith leading the charge, the community had come together to give that mother everything she needed to lay her child to rest.

"I thought, that's it. That's locals helping locals," Griffith said. "It's what I was meant to do."

Jupiter Taylor Swift fan beats 'insanity' of medical challenges Ashley Glass

Griffith and her team with the foundation work tirelessly to support 600 children each year with things like service dogs and backpacks filled with supplies for long hospital stays. They also help the families cover rent, utility bills, and rides to medical appointments.

WPTV partnered with the Chasin A Dream Foudnation to surprise a 19-year-old brain cancer survivor who's received help from the foundation, Jaime Kippenberger, with tickets to the Taylor Swift concert in South Florida.

WPTV WPTV surprised Jupiter resident Jaime Kippenberger, 19, with Taylor Swift concert tickets.

"You guys came and pulled off the tickets, and it's so cool. This is a kid we've followed from beginning to end," Griffith said. "Life-threatening illness or disability is not a moment. It's a journey. People think it's a sad thing, but it's not. When you can help somebody, it's the happiest thing in the world."

