Brain cancer survivor, Taylor Swift fan pours heart into community

JUPITER, Fla. — Teen cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger from Jupiter is headed to the Taylor Swift concert in South Florida after WPTV partnered with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to gift her tickets.

But there's so much more that stands out about Jaime's journey, like her relentless spirit and dedication to giving back to her community.

Despite everything Jaime has been through with her health, she holds down two jobs. She's a college student at Palm Beach State College, and she volunteers with multiple charities.

"I love to give back to those who've not only helped me, but those who help others," Jaime said. "It's a good feeling."

Jupiter WPTV, Chasin A Dream Foundation gift Taylor Swift tickets to cancer survivor Ashley Glass

Jaime has been in remission for about three years after beating brain cancer. She was diagnosed at just 16 years old.

This remarkable young woman volunteers every week at Furry Friends Adoption in Jupiter. She's a huge animal lover with three dogs and 20 turtles at home.

Jaime Kippenberger Brain cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger, 19, volunteers with local animal organizations.

Jaime has also given her time to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, at multiple beach cleanups, and with the Chasin A Dream Foundation, which is the same charity that helped Jaime through her cancer battle.

"Jaime put together a 5K and gave all the proceeds to Chasin A Dream. And this was while she was still at the end of her treatment," said Lori Griffith, the founder of the Chasin A Dream Foundation. "This kid pulled it off. It was a huge success, and she still volunteers."

Jaime Kippenberger Brain cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger, 19, organzied a 5K race to raise money for the Chasin A Dream Foundation.

"I was able to raise $1,000 for her," Jaime said. "That was pretty cool."

Jaime is also a huge Taylor Swift fan, in part because of their shared value on giving back. Swift donated millions to Hurricane Milton relief efforts.

Jaime Kippenberger WPTV anchor Ashley Glass and Jaime Kippenberger show off their friendship bracelets

WPTV teamed up with the Chasin A Dream Foundation to gift Jaime two tickets to see the Eras Tour in Miami. Jaime and her mother will ride in a limo to the concert and speak with Ashley for a live interview as they entire the stadium to see Taylor Swift live in concert.

For more information about the Chasin A Dream Foundation, click here.