Those spared from tornado damage in Port Solerno lend helping hand to those suffering losses

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Mauri family is picking up the pieces, salving what remains of their home. They live in the in Port Salerno's Rocky Point neighborhood in Martin County, and were one of the many homes hit by a tornado last Wednesday.

A nearby neighbor, Kelly Grandinetti, decided to step in and help. Grandinetti founded the Rocky Point Tornado Relief group on social media. She adds the group received an outpouring from the community.

“Surviving through the tornadoes and coming out completely unscathed, and then going out into our neighborhood, and seeing how many of our neighbors weren’t so lucky — I knew we had to do something,” Grandinetti said.

Grandinetti says funds helped the Mauri family find temporary housing. She adds the community has helped donate food, clothing and housing supplies.

“It was just a really, really, beautiful thing to see the neighborhood come together after such a terrible tragedy — and to help very deserving people,” Grandinetti said.

The Mauri family is grateful they made it out alive, although they lost their home, vehicles and the family's business boat. The family has started a GoFundMe page as they wait for an insurance adjuster.

Grandietti knows this is a long road to recovery for many families in Martin County, but wants to help in every way she can.