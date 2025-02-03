West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to hold news conference on 'leadership initiatives' at police department

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE AT 11 A.M. IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW:

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James will hold a news conference Monday to outline what he's calling "leadership initiatives" at the city police department.

In a written statement, the mayor said he will discuss "improvements accomplished under the current police administration, and the next steps to ensure the highest quality of service and safety continue to improve."

The news conference will take place at 11 a.m. at City Hall along Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police chief fired in October

James fired Police Chief Frank Adderley on Oct. 1 after he said standards were "not being met."

Adderley had served at the helm of the department since June 2019.

The mayor said last year he was also "deeply disturbed" after an incident involving West Palm Beach officers in Boynton Beach that is under investigation. In addition, James mentioned his concerns involving two officers during a recent domestic violence call.

WPTV learned in October that seven West Palm Beach officers were placed on administrative leave concerning allegations of overtime/financial misconduct.

WPTV reported in August that the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office's Public Corruption Unit was investigating the actions of West Palm Beach police officers leading up to a deadly crash in Boynton Beach that claimed two lives.

In addition, WPTV reported in July that a West Palm Beach police officer was arrested after accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman after responding to a 911 call.

Col. Tony Araujo with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has been serving as interim police chief while the city has searched for the next head of the agency.