ARRESTED: West Palm Beach officer tried to sexually assault woman, police department says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach police officer is under arrest after the police department said he tried to sexually assault a woman after responding to a 911 call.

James Bush, 33, was arrested on July 12 on charges of attempted sexual battery, robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, solicitation of prostitution, and obstruction of justice.

According to a news release from the West Palm Beach Police Department, Bush responded to an apartment complex near Village Boulevard just after 9 a.m. on July 10 after a man called police to evict his girlfriend.

When Bush arrived, he told the man to leave.

According to police, the woman said Bush asked her if she wanted to "go upstairs and have some fun." He then grabbed her arm, took her to a bedroom, and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, police said.

At one point, Bush offered her "$2,000 to get your own place," police said in the news release. Bush eventually left.

The next day, at approximately 1 p.m. on July 11, the woman's boyfriend called police again, saying he wanted a restraining order against his girlfriend.

Police said Bush and another officer responded to the apartment complex. The woman told the second officer that Bush had sexually assaulted her and that she had evidence on her phone.

"Bush grabbed her phone during a struggle and deleted video, which was retrieved during the subsequent investigation," the West Palm Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Bush, who was hired by the police department on Jan. 11, 2021, was relieved of duty and arrested on July 12.

"Bush admitted to some of the elements of the crimes when interviewed by detectives," police said in the news release.

In a written statement, West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said, "When someone abuses their position of authority to commit a crime, we have an obligation to swiftly act in the best interest of the community we serve and hold those responsible who breach the public trust. On behalf of the men and women who are dedicated to serve and protect, this is not reflective of the West Palm Beach Police Department. We have a zero-tolerance for misconduct and abuse of power and will hold those accountable who violate their oath."

In court Saturday, a judge set Bush's bond at $341,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim and no weapons.