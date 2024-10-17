7 West Palm Beach police officers on administrative leave related to overtime/financial misconduct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following the recent firing of the West Palm Beach police chief, WPTV has learned that seven officers are now on administrative leave.

According to the city, the officers were put on leave concerning allegations of overtime/financial misconduct.

When Mayor Keith James announced the firing of Police Chief Frank Adderley on Oct. 1, the mayor mentioned allegations of "numerous financial improprieties within the department."

WATCH BELOW: West Palm Beach mayor announces firing of police chief

West Palm Beach mayor announces firing of city's police chief

Adderley has since denied these claims.

"At no point during my tenure did I participate in, condone, or turn a blind eye to any financial misconduct," Adderley said in a statement to WPTV on Oct. 4.

James asked the newly hired deputy chief of police to review operating procedures for managing and monitoring overtime as well as review officer extra duty detail assignments. Both are listed as "top priorities" in an offer letter WPTV reporter Ethan Stein received after a public records request.

Deputy Chief Tony Shearer, a retired FBI agent, was hired in September 2024. His start date at the department was Sept. 30, one day before the mayor fired Adderley as part of a "public safety initiative" announcement.