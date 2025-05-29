WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents of the Flagler House condominiums are wrapping up move-out efforts after West Palm Beach city commissioners gave the green light for an 18-story luxury complex.

On Wednesday, commissioners unanimously voted to rezone the current 3-story building on 3705 South Flagler Drive into a 18-story luxury residential tower.

West Palm Beach city leaders move forward with 18-story luxury complex

Kolter Group and Perko Development are set to keep the same number of units, along with a two-story parking garage podium on the 1.42 acre lot.

Residents who live near the project are concerned about high-density, adding that it’s too large for the area.

“That’s a lot,” said resident Scott Schulle. “I mean it’s way too high for me because I’m looking right at it.”

We first told you about the project last week. WPTV reporter Ethan Stein reported that developers offered condo owners approximately $700,000 each for their property.

The new building is meant to attract corporate executives. A group of people who support the plan said the new tower is needed and has been in the works for many months.

“The building that’s there is atrocious. It’s old. It’s ugly. It unsafe and it needs to be replaced,” said Shannon Moriarity. “This developer has been contacting us. I live in this neighborhood. I belong to this neighborhood community. They have been contacting us for months.”

Renters told WPTV’s Zitlali Solache they have to move out by Monday.

Construction plans for the project are said to begin in the fall.