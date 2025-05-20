How much condo owners are being paid to help developers build 18-story tower across from Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents of a condominium complex are moving out after being offered substantial buyouts from developers, as they try to reshape the landscape across from Mar-a-Lago.

The buyouts are only a part of the payments developers are proposing if West Palm Beach city commissioners approve zoning changes and waivers on rules, which would allow the Kolter Group and Perko Development to build an 18-story residential tower at 3705 South Flagler Drive.

Ethan Sabol, who was moving out of his condominium with his girlfriend, Hailey Himes, told WPTV’s Ethan Stein developers offered around $700,000 for each of the condos he and his father own at the property. He said some owners, who held out, might have received payments around $1 million.

“It’s a nice payday,” Sabol said. “You know that’s the reason we’re all moving out. You know we all agreed on a price. I’ve been here about four or five years. It served me well. I’d like to the city grow.”

The building, according to county documents, was constructed in 1962 and turned into 39 condominium units in 1984 across three stories. The new construction would keep the same amount of units across 18 stories. According to the justification statement, developers are trying to attract corporate executives with luxury condominiums.

“The project provides new high-end multifamily housing that supports the corporate and business relocation efforts of the city,” wrote Urban Designs Studio on behalf of developers. “If the city does not provide an adequate supply of housing stock for the corporate relocations that the city has worked so hard to achieve, the corporate executives that have made the decision to move their businesses to the city will be forced to move to nearby cities for personal housing. This would be a tremendous economic and human capital loss to the city and would also create unnecessary traffic into and out of the city as these people commute to the downtown from outside of the city limits.”

Documents show developers are also offering $100,000 to buy playground equipment at George Petty Park; a donation totaling $50,000, paid over five years to the Audubon Islands Sanctuary; and a $100,000 contribution for flood protection for Flagler Drive during king tides, if the project is approved.

Documents also show developers are offering to build a public open space pedestrian plaza along South Flagler Drive with a hydration station for people along with a planter wall with seating. According to documents, the developer will also pay about $20,000 to the School District of Palm Beach County to supplement the impact of adding one student to the district's elementary, middle and high schools.

The developer, records show, would also commit to hiring 15% to 20% of contract services as either small business enterprises, women-owned enterprises or minority-owned enterprises.

Harvey Oyer, who represented developers as their attorney, told city commissioners if they don’t approve the project the developer could still build up to ten stories at the property due to the existing zoning on the property. He also argued this would block the view of people at other neighboring buildings.

“And this is it [displaying the longer 10-story tower] our by right,” Oyer told commissioners last week. “Meaning we don’t come to the planning board. We don’t come to the city commission. We turn in a building permit to your building department and when it’s issued we begin to build.”

Neighbors told WPTV they are concerned about the building’s height, which city staff said is about 60 feet higher than the second highest building on the road that includes many buildings around five stories.

WPTV

Lauren Canavan, who was walking her dog Tuesday, told WPTV the amount of development projects have become the “talk of the neighborhood” due to the amount of tall condominiums people are trying to build. She said she, along with neighbors, have gotten offers from developers to sell their property.

“I just feel like we’re losing our charm of our cute little neighborhood,” she said. “I get that development and change has to happen… I feel kind like the developers are coming in, taking over and kinda getting what they want and by the time the residents here about it and they say we want your opinion about it, it’s kinda a done deal. It’s a little discouraging.”

West Palm Beach city commissioners approved the project at first reading last Monday. Commissioners could give it final approval Monday at second reading.