State Attorney's Office Public Corruption Unit investigating 'at least half a dozen' West Palm Beach officers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office Public Corruption Unit is looking at possible criminal charges for 'at least half a dozen' West Palm Beach officers related to issues involving overtime and financial misconduct, a spokesperson told WPTV.

The investigation comes after the city of West Palm Beach confirmed seven officers were placed on administrative leave related to allegations of overtime/financial misconduct. Mayor Kieth James fired Police Chief Frank Adderley earlier in October due to financial improprieties and two separate issues of police misconduct.

In a statement after his firing, Adderley denied participating in or turning a blind eye to financial misconduct. He also said the city "made substantial strides in reducing crime, particularly violent crime" during his tenure.

“At no point during my tenure did I participate in, condone, or turn a blind eye to any financial misconduct," Adderley asserted. "Furthermore, any allegations suggesting that I was aware of such improprieties and failed to take action are entirely false. When issues of concern were brought to my attention, I took immediate and appropriate measures to address them."

The former chief also said he was disappointed over two recent incidents involving officers within the department, which are still under an internal investigation.

One of those instances was how police officers responded to a crash in Boynton Beach, resulting in another seven police officers being placed on administrative leave. The State Attorney's Public Corruption Unit is looking at possible criminal charges for officers related to the Boynton Beach issue as well.

A spokesperson for the West Palm Beach Police Department said it had nothing to release at this time because it's an active investigation.