Former West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley denies 'financial improprieties'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley is sharing his thoughts for the first time after he was fired this week by Mayor Keith James.

In a statement released to WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman, Adderley called it an honor to lead the department for the last five years, saying the city has "made substantial strides in reducing crime, particularly violent crime."

The former chief said he was "exceptionally proud" of the department's efforts to make the city a safer place for everyone.

“I have been honored to lead the West Palm Beach Police Department, and I have relished the challenge and responsibility that came with this role," Adderley said. "The successes we have seen are a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the men and women of the department, and I have full confidence that the agency will continue to fulfill its mission of protecting and serving the City of West Palm Beach."

West Palm Beach mayor announces firing of city's police chief

When announcing Tuesday's firing of Adderley, the mayor asserted that "several members of the top command staff of the department were allegedly involved in numerous financial improprieties."

In his Friday statement, Adderley "unequivocally denied" any involvement in these allegations.

“At no point during my tenure did I participate in, condone, or turn a blind eye to any financial misconduct," Adderley asserted. "Furthermore, any allegations suggesting that I was aware of such improprieties and failed to take action are entirely false. When issues of concern were brought to my attention, I took immediate and appropriate measures to address them."

The former chief also said he was disappointed over two recent incidents involving officers within the department, which are still under an internal investigation.

"It is disheartening to see isolated incidents that do not reflect the core values or professionalism of the vast majority of our officers," Adderley said. "To protect the integrity of these ongoing investigations, I am unable to provide further details at this time. However, I acted swiftly when these matters were brought to my attention by placing the officers involved on administrative leave and initiating formal investigations. One officer accused of sexual misconduct was arrested and terminated from employment with the City of West Palm Beach within a week."

Adderley said he remains confident in the police department's future and takes pride in the officers who serve the city.

"I am certain that these investigations will demonstrate that these incidents were isolated and not indicative of systemic issues within the department," Adderley said. "They in no way reflect on the hard work and integrity of the dedicated employees of the West Palm Beach Police Department."

Despite his firing, he gave a "heartfelt thanks" to James for his support during his tenure.

Adderley also highlighted the establishment of The Fund for West Palm Beach police, which he said played a "pivotal role" in enhancing the department's ability to serve the community.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Col. Tony Araujo was named the interim police chief while the city conducts a "nationwide search" for the next head of the department.

