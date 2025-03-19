Watch Now
Nurse attacked at Palms West Hospital transferred to rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville

Leelamma Lal undergoes surgery on right side of her face, has jaw wired shut
Leelamma Lal at a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville, Florida.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nurse who was brutally beaten at a hospital in Palm Beach County last month continues to recover weeks after the attack.

The nurse, Leelamma Lal, suffered critical injuries Feb. 18 after investigators said she was attacked at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital by a patient who was under a psychiatric hold.

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital will contract a 'full-time' PBSO deputy

Lal, 67, was taken Tuesday to a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville, according to a representative of the family's lawyer.

The injured nurse currently has vision in one eye.

Lal underwent surgery on the right side of her face. Her jaw is wired shut, and she is being fed through a syringe on the side of her mouth.

The suspect, Stephen Scantlebury, is charged with attempted murder and remains in jail in Palm Beach County. His attorneys hired a forensic psychologist to conduct an independent evaluation of Scantlebury's mental health.

Since the attack, nurses and medical professionals have been vocal about the dangers of their job, holding rallies and calling attention to security concerns.

