'Insufficient evidence' to prosecute West Palm officers in overtime case, Palm Beach Co. State Attorney says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office said Wednesday it will not file charges against seven West Palm Beach officers concerning allegations of overtime/financial misconduct.

This decision was consistent with a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigation that found there was a "lack of evidence showing probable cause to charge."

Command officers were suspected of getting paid by the city for their regular duty hours, while actually working and getting paid for extra duty details, commonly referred to as double-dipping.

"After an extensive and thorough investigation, there was insufficient evidence to establish probable cause that a crime occurred,"the state attorney's office said in a statement to WPTV.

Furthermore, the state attorney said no evidence was presented to counter a defense that the command officers had sufficient flextime to account for the alleged overlap between regular duty hours and extra duty details.

"While the allegations in this case were concerning, there is insufficient evidence for a criminal prosecution," Palm Beach County State Attorney Alexcia Cox said in a statement. "Prosecutors have an ethical responsibility to prosecute only those cases where guilt can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

When Mayor Keith James announced the firing of Police Chief Frank Adderley on Oct. 1, 2024, he mentioned allegations of "numerous financial improprieties within the department."

Adderley has denied those allegations.

The seven West Palm Beach police officers are still facing an internal investigation.

