7 West Palm Beach officers placed on administrative leave cleared of misconduct

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Seven West Palm Beach officers who were placed on administrative leave last year have been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to a report.

WPTV first reported on October 17, 2024 that the seven officers were placed on administrative leave concerning allegations of overtime/financial misconduct, according to the city.

In the 93-page Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office offense report obtained by WPTV's Ethan Stein on Friday, it stated in part the following:

“At this time, there is no evidence signaling an organized ‘scheme’ to defraud the city nor was there any evidence present to reflect intentionally ‘double-dipping’ and stealing money from the city and/or private vendors. This case is inactive at this time pending any new information as it pertains to facts relevant to this investigation.”

When Mayor Keith James announced the firing of Police Chief Frank Adderley on Oct. 1, 2024, he mentioned allegations of "numerous financial improprieties within the department."

Adderley denied those allegations.

Documents that WPTV gathered back in October 2024 showed internal city auditors focused on police overtime in 2020 and 2022.

According to the latest report, 27% of officers had numerous instances where they logged work hours for multiple locations simultaneously. It said this occurred because third-party vendors like an event center can pay officers directly for hours worked.

Auditors said systems weren’t communicating, making it difficult to flag overlapping hours.

