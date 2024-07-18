What Riviera Beach residents are saying after utility director Michael Low fired

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A day after Riviera Beach's water utility director was fired, WPTV wanted to hear what members of the community thought about the move.

WPTV has been following this story since January when city officials waited seven months to announce that a well tested positive for E. coli.

On Thursday, we talked to two residents who feel Utility Director Michael Low wasn't totally honest about the water, but said he wasn't the only one responsible. Now, they are waiting to see who else will be held accountable for the communication issues.

Shandra Stringer, a 23-year Riviera Beach resident, described Wednesday night's meeting as tiring and emotionally draining. She's been going to these meetings for months.

Her concern with losing Low is that the city right now has major projects, and finding a qualified replacement will cost money and precious time.

Riviera Beach 'No confidence': Riviera Beach board fires their utility director. Here's why Ethan Stein

"Six months, a year, who knows we'll see when we find out how they're going to handle this, how they're going to fill this gap," Stringer said. "Why would anybody walk into a burning building knowing that there's a fire that's already there?"

Stringer said while she feels Low wasn't completely honest about the city's water, she feels he wasn't the only one responsible. She said she's now waiting to see who else will be held accountable for the past communication issues informing the public.

Riviera Beach resident Scott Lewis assessed the water in Riviera Beach as "clear" but said he still doesn't trust it or the city council.

Also, when it comes to the city's water woes, he said "there were other people responsible" besides Low.

Lewis and Stringer said their water quality has improved since the beginning of the year, but they both still rely on bottled water.

