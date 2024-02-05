E. coli, fecal matter 'did, in fact,' contaminate Riviera Beach drinking water, mayor says

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — E. coli and fecal matter were present in two Riviera Beach wells and "did, in fact," seep into the city's drinking water supply, the mayor said Monday.

Mayor Ronnie Felder revealed Monday that Florida Department of Health officials confirmed the drinking water tested last year by city utility workers was contaminated, contrary to what the city initially claimed.

Utility workers discovered fecal bacteria in one of the city's many wells in June 2023, but the city didn't notify residents until January.

Riviera Beach's delayed announcement drew the ire of City Council Member Tradrick McCoy.

"Nobody should be sitting here waiting seven months for an explanation about why there's fecal matter contamination in the city's well-water supply," McCoy said at a recent City Council meeting.

So, why didn't Riviera Beach Utility Director Michael Low notify the public immediately?

WPTV Riviera Beach Utility Director Michael Low answers questions from WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman about the quality of drinking water in the city.

"Because there was no need because we have a treatment plant here," Low told WPTV last week.

He said that even though well water was contaminated, it was filtered at the treatment plant and made clean, safe and drinkable by the time it reached people's homes.

As for the seven-month delay in notification, Low said it took the county health department that long to sign off on the language of the public notice.

"We followed all the rules that they asked us to follow," Low said.

Felder did not take any questions Monday, but he did say the drinking water is now clean.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.