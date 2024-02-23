2 Riviera Beach council members break promise to get answers on water contamination by next meeting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach Council Members Dr. Julia Botel and KaShamba Miller-Anderson failed to get answers from city staff regarding a water contamination event that occurred last June.

The two council members, who are up for reelection, promised and urged people at a Monday candidate forum to attend a meeting on Wednesday night because they expected information to be provided by city staff. Instead, people learned about a new water treatment plant rather than additional information regarding positive tests for fecal bacteria and E. coli.

Shandra Stringer, who attended the meeting on Wednesday night, said she was frustrated with the discussion at the meeting. She said she expected to hear more information about positive water sample tests that occurred in June 2023.

"It's ironic we were told at the debate Monday night we were going to get some answers," Stringer said. "And what we got tonight was a dog and pony show on a presentation."

Cindy March, who also attended the meeting on Wednesday night, said she was frustrated people asked her to use stickers to show her preference for the future water treatment plant. She said she just wants clean water in her city.

"I'm upset right now, and my voice is cracking because enough is enough," March said. "Enough is enough. Stop putting politics before the people."

Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder said E. coli and fecal bacteria got into the city's drinking water in June 2023. The announcement contradicted city staff, who repeatedly said a water treatment plant removed contaminants from the city's drinking water. The city published a public notice about the issue in January, but the contamination occurred in June past the state requirement.

Miller-Anderson, who is a council member, said it was her hope information would be available in a written statement to WPTV. She said the public and city council will receive a comprehensive summary after information is received from the Florida Department of Health.

"I certainly expect for those responsible to be held accountable once all of the facts have been received," Miller-Anderson wrote.

Botel said she asked questions showing the water quality today is safe. She also said they couldn't ask questions because the situation is still under investigation.

Records, which WPTV received from a records request, show the city had already finished an investigation in September 2023 about the issue. WPTV first reported the investigation about three weeks ago, but Botel said in a text message that she hasn't seen the report.

The investigation found the independent laboratory taking tests was only sending information to two city staff members. One of those employees was out of the office for several weeks on medical leave. The other employee, the department's compliance manager, terminated his employment with the Utilities Special District.

The report said the employee was scheduled to remain in his position until June 16, but only showed up to work on June 14. It recommended having the independent laboratory include more than two staff members when returning water quality data analysis among other changes.