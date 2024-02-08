Another water sample tested positive for fecal bacteria in August, staff say test incorrect

RIVIERA BEACH, Fl. — Records obtained by WPTV from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection show another water sample in Riviera Beach tested positive for fecal bacteria on Aug. 15. City officials said it was a "false positive."

The results show more samples exist than the samples in June, which tested positive for fecal bacteria and E. Coli. Those June tests along with a seven-month delay in notifying the public caused about 50 people to express their frustration at the City Council meeting Wednessay night.

Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder said the water is safe. He also said Wednesday he plans to use a third party to investigate the controversy over the water samples found in June, suggesting the Florida Inspector General's Office to conduct the investigation.

It's unclear if the mayor will expand the investigation to include the August tests as of publication. Riviera Beach Utility Director Michael Low told WPTV's Ethan Stein he couldn't talk about the positive tests in August, but said other repeat tests show the sample in August was a "false positive."

The controversy over the water in Riviera Beach came after the city's mayor said on Monday the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County found the materials got into the city's drinking water in June, which contradicted staff's public statements about the materials not entering the water.

Records, which WPTV received from a public records request, show the city has already conducted its own investigation into the issue during June. It found the independent laboratory taking tests was only sending information to two city staff members. One of those employees was out of the office for several weeks on medical leave. The other employee, the department's compliance manager, terminated his employment with the Utilities Special District.

It recommended sending the tests to more than two employees in September.

Although a new investigation hasn't started as of Thursday, every member of the City Council and the mayor expressed their frustration with staff over the controversy.

Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder held a news conference on Feb. 5, 2024, to discuss the tests that found fecal material in the city's drinking water last year.

"We're not going to play games," Felder said. "It has nothing to do with political or what. My baby uses this water. My grandbaby uses this water."

Although much of the focus has been on the tests in June, records from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection show another water sample tested positive for fecal bacteria on Aug. 15.

Records, which WPTV received from a public records request, show officials also believed the sample testing positive for fecal bacteria and E. Coli in city wells during June was also a "false positive." Those records also show the city didn't directly follow standards to retest the area for improper bacteria. It's unclear if the city followed or didn't follow the standard as of publication.

Michael Lowe and other staff members took questions from members of the City Council on Wednesday night. Those staff members said they weren't prepared to debrief council about the issues with the city's water in June on Wednesday night.

Riviera Beach Utility Director Michael Lowe (center) and other staff members took questions from members of the City Council.



Lowe said he was being careful with his words to maintain the relationship with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County and the city.

"You’re asking me to get into discussion, which I need to have with the health department," he said. "I'm being very careful. They are already upset with words that have been said, as the Mayor has heard, so we are trying to not get into a situation where we are in a confrontation."

Lowe also said the department is also bringing in an outsider to evaluate their processes. Staff also said it also planned to meet with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, but Felder said the meeting was canceled unknown to staff.

Council Member Douglas Lawson said he was disappointed city staff didn't come prepared to talk about an issue, which has been on the mind of most people living in Riviera Beach.

Riviera Beach City Council member Doug Lawson.



"I guess this is part of the concern," he said. "You led that we weren't prepared for a presentation. This should be the only thing we're talking about tonight because it's been a priority of this entire council and it's been a discussion that's flooded this community with information."

Lawson said he still doesn't have any facts about the situation. He is also concerned if the city is taking the issue as a priority because it still doesn't have answers over the problems with water.

Council Member KaShamba Miller-Anderson said she doesn't know the facts about the situation and will conduct her own "fact-finding" mission.