Riviera Beach says utility district 'disseminated false or misleading information'

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about the condition of the drinking water system in Riviera Beach.

The utility has faced questions from NewsChannel 5 and members of the community since announcing in January that fecal bacteria was found in a city well, seven months after the fact.

A newly published report sheds light on what happened behind the scenes following that January announcement in what it calls an effort to be transparent and comply with the law.

Riviera Beach published an assessment of its water system.

The assessment was conducted by an independent consultant, which looked into two things: a fecal positive test on June 6 at a sampling site and the positive well test from later in June.

Read the public notice below:



WPTV has reported through health department records that the city called the June 6 test a "false positive."

The consultant looked into how the city arrived at those results and what had been done to avoid similar results in the future.

The city also published a notice regarding its failures to let the public and the health department know about the positive tests in a timely manner.

The only test the public learned about from the city itself was the well test.

Read the assessment below:



Again, that happened in June but no one was notified until January. At which point, the utility director Michael Low spoke with WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman. He told Bohman he wasn't obligated to issue any sort of notice.

The notice published by the city Friday said the utility "disseminated false or misleading information ... that diminished the importance of that public notice" — the same day that Bohman did that interview.

WPTV called the city to ask follow-up questions as soon as they released this information.

They did not pick up and WPTV has not heard back.

Read the impacted area:



Read WPTV's previous coverage:

Investigations WPTV tests Riviera Beach tap water amid concerns Jamie Ostroff

Riviera Beach Another water sample tested positive for fecal bacteria in August Ethan Stein

Investigations Riviera Beach collected 'fecal positive samples' from water served to customers Dave Bohman

Riviera Beach 4 council members unaware water contamination investigation ended 3 months later Ethan Stein

Riviera Beach Video shows fight between 2 City Council members Ethan Stein

Riviera Beach Mayor expects to 'hear something within the next month' on water investigation Ethan Stein