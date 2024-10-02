Riviera Beach Council further discusses future of city manager role

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The future of Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans will be discussed during tonight's City Council meeting.

Evans was suspended from his position on Sept. 18 and is supposed to last until Oct. 3. Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder made the move to suspend Evans due to 'neglect of duties'.

On Sept. 19, Police Chief Micheal Coleman took over as acting city manager but resigned from the position a day later.

Then, on Sept. 24, the city's Assistant City Manager, Deirdre Jacobs, assumed the position without being promoted or appointed to the job by the City Council. That day, Council Member Douglas Lawson called for an emergency meeting —but that meeting was adjourned in less than two minutes after council members failed to approve the agenda.

The Riviera Beach Council meeting started at 6 p.m., WPTV will keep you updated with any developments.