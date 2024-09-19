Riviera Beach to suspend City Manager Jonathan Evans for 'neglect of duties'

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans will be suspended, according to an official document obtained by WPTV.

The document states that Evans will be suspended for neglect of duties and was signed by Mayor Ronnie Felder.

The suspension begins Sept. 19 and lasts through Oct. 3, 2024.

Last month, WPTV spoke with Evans in an effort to push for accountability in Riviera Beach, after uncovering positive E. coli tests in the city's water system that its management kept under wraps for months.

More than 100 residents have filed claims against the city, claiming the water made them ill, and this summer, the city council stripped Utility Special District Director Michael Low of his title. He and his assistant director then resigned as city employees.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.