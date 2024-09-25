Riviera Beach Assistant City Manager Deirdre Jacobs taking over while manager Jonathan Evans is suspended

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — According to an email obtained by WPTV, Assistant City Manager Deirdre Jacobs is taking over the responsibilities of Riviera Beach’s City Manager’s Office until Evans returns to his position.

Jacobs says she will perform the “lead administrative and operational responsibilities” required by the City Manager’s Office.

This comes after Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman resigned form the interim city manager position after only one day.

Jacobs was never promoted or appointed to this position by the council. But she said she is “assuming” the position for the benefit of the community in this email to commissioners on Monday.

WPTV did ask Jacobs if she was running the city/acting as city manager/etc. – but she didn’t answer any of our questions.

Council member Douglas Lawson, who serves as the chairperson, called for an emergency meeting to discuss and appoint an interim city manager. However, the meeting was adjourned in less than two minutes after council members failed to approve the agenda.

WPTV has asked Lawson if he called the meeting to stop Jacobs from assuming the City Manager’s position. He didn’t answer the question but said the council must designate an acting city manager, in a text message.

“While Ms. Jacobs has assumed the role of assistant city manager and would normally fill in during the city manager's absence, it is imperative that we designate an acting city manager until the current city manager's suspension concludes,” Councilmember Lawson said in a text messages.

A copy of the email Diedre Jacobs Sent to council members on Monday: