City Manager Jonathan Evans' suspension brings mixed views from Riviera Beach residents

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — In the aftermath of the announcement of Jonathan Evans' two-week suspension as city manager of Riviera Beach, public opinion seems as divided as the city itself.

It's a story that WPTV has been closely following since we first reported the news Wednesday night.

The city has always felt the divide between the wealth of Singer Island and the struggles of the working-class mainland neighborhoods.

Now, there is a divide over Mayor Ronnie Felder's suspension of Evans for what the mayor calls "a neglect of duties."

According to a city investigation, Evans was in charge of many departments including human resources.

On Thursday night, WPTV played audio recordings of city workers testifying in that investigation that their allegations of racism, sexual harassment and favoritism in the workplace were ignored.

Some in Riviera Beach said this justifies Evans' suspension.

"If you have an employee who is willing to work for you, who is willing to put their best foot forward, then there are certain things you should do to back your employees up," Riviera Beach resident Jasmine Nichols said.

On the online chat site Nextdoor.com one person commented, "Riviera Beach should be a reality TV show."

But others offered support for Evans, with one resident posting, "Best city manager we ever had." Another person called Evans, "The best city manager RB has had in decades."

Still, others call the suspension confusing.

Shiane Mann wants to know more.

"As a citizen over here, I believe there needs to be a more adequate response with the community and more communication with the community as well," Mann said, "so we can have more communication about this."

Many question whether Evans would want to return to work after a very public suspension The job pays more than $200,000 per year. Evans himself has not commented on his situation.