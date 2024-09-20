Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Riviera Beach to hold special meeting after City Manager Jonathan Evans suspended this week

Evans' suspension lasts through Oct. 3
For several months an independent investigator interviewed dozens of employees within the city of Riviera Beach. She wrote in the report that the city manager has not properly supervised and directed the assistant city manager. The investigator says this could be considered a neglect of duty.
City of Riviera Beach emblem on wall at City Council meeting, Feb. 21, 2024
Posted
and last updated

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach is holding a special council meeting Friday evening after the city manager was suspended Wednesday for what the mayor called "neglect of duties."

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Riviera Beach Marina Event Center.

According to a letter (read below) released by the city on Thursday, the focus of the meeting will be "acting city manager Michael Coleman's agreement."

Coleman, the city's chief of police, took over as acting city manager after Jonathan Evans was suspended from the post effective Thursday.

City council president Douglas Lawson told WPTV reporter Dave Bohman on Thursday that government services won't suffer from the changes. Deputy Police Chief Kevin Coppin is expected to be promoted to acting police chief.

Evans' suspension lasts through Oct. 3.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Evans' suspension below:

Riviera Beach

'THE SANDBOX': Report details city employee complaints, 'toxic environment'

Ethan Stein

WPTV Investigates

TURBULENT TENURE: City manager has been fired, rehired & suspended

Jamie Ostroff

Riviera Beach

'ARE YOU KIDDING ME?' City had equipment to solve water issues for over a year

Joel Lopez
Jonathan Evans, Riviera Beach city manager

Riviera Beach

'Neglect of duties': Riviera Beach suspends city manager

Ethan Stein

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening