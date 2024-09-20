Riviera Beach to hold special meeting after City Manager Jonathan Evans suspended this week

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach is holding a special council meeting Friday evening after the city manager was suspended Wednesday for what the mayor called "neglect of duties."

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Riviera Beach Marina Event Center.

According to a letter (read below) released by the city on Thursday, the focus of the meeting will be "acting city manager Michael Coleman's agreement."

Coleman, the city's chief of police, took over as acting city manager after Jonathan Evans was suspended from the post effective Thursday.

City council president Douglas Lawson told WPTV reporter Dave Bohman on Thursday that government services won't suffer from the changes. Deputy Police Chief Kevin Coppin is expected to be promoted to acting police chief.

Evans' suspension lasts through Oct. 3.

Read more of WPTV's coverage of Evans' suspension below:

