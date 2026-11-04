Lois Frankel wins 8th term in Congress, says affordability will be top priority

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Surrounded by Democratic constituents and fellow Democratic winners celebrating at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Lois Frankel was already looking beyond her victory Tuesday night.

The Democratic congresswoman won Florida's newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District, defeating Republican Deborah Adeimy and securing an eighth term in Congress.

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Lois Frankel wins eighth term in Congress, what's next?

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Frankel, who has served in Congress since 2013, will return to Washington representing a district that looks different from the one she previously represented. The new 23rd District sits entirely within Palm Beach County and runs from West Palm Beach south to Boca Raton, taking in communities including Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Greenacres, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Palm Beach and Palm Springs.

Shortly after the race was called, Frankel told WPTV she was ready to move quickly from campaigning back to governing.

"We're in very complicated times, and I'm ready to roll up my sleeves, get back to it," Frankel said.

At the top of her list is an issue that played a major role throughout the campaign: affordability.

Frankel said she wants Democrats in Washington to put a greater focus on the everyday costs affecting families.

"People can't pay their rent. Gas is too expensive. Food is too expensive. Healthcare is too expensive," Frankel said. "Democrats are going to get back to Washington, do what we can to lower the costs and let's get the president to come right along with us."

Affordability was also a major theme for Adeimy. The Republican challenger, a Palm Beach County native with a background in finance, focused heavily on housing and insurance costs during the campaign.

Frankel had a conciliatory message for her Republican opponent after the votes came in.

"Listen, I think anybody who runs for election today is very brave in Florida. We need people to run,” Frankel said. “Congratulate her for doing that, but of course, because I’m on your side, I’m happy I’m the winner."

For Frankel, the night was about more than securing another two years in Washington.

"It is an honor and privilege to be able to get up every morning, get out of bed and say, what can I do to make this place a better place?" she said.

When WPTV asked what her decisive showing, approximately 65% of the vote, meant to her personally, Frankel responded with a laugh and a simple answer.

"I guess it means I won," she said.

But even as Democrats celebrated at the watch party, Frankel pointed to serious challenges facing people across Palm Beach County right now.

WPTV asked her about recent flooding and the hundreds of people displaced following a plane crash, and what her office could do to help residents affected.

"Try to help the people in the floods and, of course those who were impacted by the plane," Frankel said. "That’s what we do. There's a lot of stuff we do behind the scenes. I have a great team. I’m very grateful people can count on us to be there for them."

Her final message to constituents was just as direct.

"Just a big thank you,” Frankel said. "Remember I'm on your side, and whatever we have to encounter, I’ll be there for them."

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