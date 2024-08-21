Watch Now

Flowers wins Republican primary for Indian River County sheriff. What this means for November

WPTV has been done extensive coverage on the sheriff elections on the Treasure Coast
WPTV reporter Kate Hussey speaks with Sheriff Flowers after his win during Tuesday's primary.
Click here to see the real-time election results for the Florida primary.

Election Results

Florida primary election results for Aug. 20, 2024

Voters went to the polls Tuesday in Indian River County, and made their voices heard by selecting who they want to lead the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Eric Flowers won the Republican primary Tuesday evening for Indian River County sheriff, beating out challengers Milo Thornton and Keith Touchberry, who were also on the ballot.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Kate Hussey speaks with Sheriff Eric Flowers after his win

WPTV reporter Kate Hussey speaks with Sheriff Flowers

Flowers, along with a write-in candidate are running for Indian River County sheriff.

Flowers was selected as the 11th sheriff of Indian River County in 2021. He began his career with the agency in 2003 and moved up the ladder. During the debate back in June, he said he would like to see additional technology for schools and better pay for his agency.

WATCH: Candidate Deborah Cooney says her platform calls for an increase in pay during debate

4 Indian River County sheriff's candidates square off in debate

Flowers will now face write-in candidate Deborah Cooney in the November general election.

Cooney is a civil rights activist and wants better community policing. Cooney said she aims to address police misconduct. She also added the solution to retention is better pay.

