Flowers wins Republican primary for Indian River County sheriff. What this means for November

Voters went to the polls Tuesday in Indian River County, and made their voices heard by selecting who they want to lead the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Eric Flowers won the Republican primary Tuesday evening for Indian River County sheriff, beating out challengers Milo Thornton and Keith Touchberry, who were also on the ballot.

Flowers, along with a write-in candidate are running for Indian River County sheriff.

Flowers was selected as the 11th sheriff of Indian River County in 2021. He began his career with the agency in 2003 and moved up the ladder. During the debate back in June, he said he would like to see additional technology for schools and better pay for his agency.

Flowers will now face write-in candidate Deborah Cooney in the November general election.

Cooney is a civil rights activist and wants better community policing. Cooney said she aims to address police misconduct. She also added the solution to retention is better pay.

