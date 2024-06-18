4 Indian River County sheriff's candidates square off in debate. Why they say you should vote for them

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Four candidates are going head-to-head to be the next head of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, hundreds of residents gathered at the Indian River School Charter High School auditorium to listen in to their policies.

Sheriff Eric Flowers was selected as the 11th sheriff of Indian River in 2021. He began his career with the agency in 2003 and moved up the ladder. During the debate, he said he would like to see additional technology for schools and better pay for his agency.

"I'd love for that number to be a little bit higher. Imagine that you put on a bulletproof vest and a gun belt to go out and put your life on the line for $51,000 a year," Flowers said. "If we can get that number a little bit higher, I think we'd be in a much better position."

Candidate Keith Touchberry is also running for sheriff. Touchberry has 35 years of experience with law enforcement. He served as a Vero Beach officer in 1989. Fast forward to 2013 when he became the police chief of the Fellsmere Police Department. Touchberry was president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association from 2022 to 2023.

"We want a sheriff who is honest and leads by example," stated Touchberry. "The key to solving your retention problems is through leadership."

Candidate Deborah Cooney is a civil rights activist and wants better community policing. Cooney said she aims to address police misconduct. She also added the solution to retention is better pay.

"They deserve a very good pay and very good benefits and very good working conditions," Cooney said. "In fact, my platform calls for an increase in pay."

Candidate Milo Thorton is a former Indian River County deputy. He has 26 years of law enforcement experience. He began as a correctional officer and years later became the first African-American captain in the agency's history.

"The culture of the sheriff's office is the problem from the top, and we need change," Thornton said.

The Taxpayers' Association of Indian River County mediated the debate. Key topics of discussion among the candidates were illegal immigration, school safety, agency culture and homelessness. The four candidates will be on the ballot August 20.