WATCH: WPTV interviews 2024 candidates for sheriff in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

I have been calling, interviewing and crisscrossing our five-county community to hear from candidates for sheriff — both challengers and incumbents. The Florida primary is Aug. 20.

You will find the full unedited interviews of candidates in our special section below.

If you do not see a Republican or Democrat listed it is because they have not yet agreed to an interview, or one party is not fielding a candidate. Also, a candidate may be unopposed on Primary Day.

I have reached out to ALL announced party candidates and, rest assured, will continue to do so.

Palm Beach County

Democratic candidates

Watch Sheriff Ric Bradshaw's interview with WPTV below:

Democrat Ric Bradshaw seeks 6th term as Palm Beach County sheriff

Watch Alex Freeman's interview with WPTV below:

Democrat Alex Freeman runs for Palm Beach County sheriff

Republican candidates:

Watch Michael Gauger's interview with WPTV below:

Republican Michael Gauger explains why he's qualified to be next Palm Beach County sheriff

Watch Lauro Diaz's interview with WPTV below:

Republican Lauro Diaz makes bid to become next sheriff of Palm Beach County

Martin County

Chief Deputy John Budensiek, a Republican, is sheriff-elect and will officially become the next sheriff of Martin County early next year.

In March, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder announced that he would not seek a fourth term and on the same day, Budensiek announced his candidacy for the open seat.

Budensiek's name will not appear on the 2024 ballot since he is the sole candidate.

Watch his recent interview with WPTV anchor Michael Williams on "To The Point" below:

Martin County Sheriff-elect John Budensiek outlines his focus ahead of taking helm of agency

St. Lucie County

Republicans

Sheriff Keith Pearson has not yet sat down with WPTV for an interview.

Wally Lurz/WPTV St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson.

Watch Port St. Luce Police Chief Richard Del Toro's interview with WPTV below:

Republican Richard Del Toro seeks to become next sheriff of St. Lucie County

Preston Michael DiFrancesco has not yet set down with WPTV for an interview.

Democrat

Watch Steven Giordano's interview with WPTV below:

Democrat Steven Giordano seeks to be next St. Lucie County sheriff

Indian River County

Republicans

Watch Sheriff Eric Flowers' interview with WPTV below:

Republican Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers outlines why voters should choose him for another term

Watch Capt. Milo Thornton's interview with WPTV below:

Republican Milo Thornton seeks to become next sheriff of Indian River County

Watch Keith Touchberry's interview with WPTV below:

Republican Keith Touchberry explains why he's ready to lead the Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Okeechobee County

Republicans:

Watch Sheriff Noel E. Stephen's interview with WPTV below:

Noel E. Stephen seeks third term as Okeechobee County sheriff

Watch Jon Folbrecht's interview with WPTV below:

Republican Jon Folbrecht discuses why wants to become the next Okeechobee County sheriff

Stephen Weikert will be speaking with WPTV later this week. We will then post the interview below.

