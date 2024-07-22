WATCH: WPTV interviews 2024 candidates for sheriff in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

I have been calling, interviewing and crisscrossing our five-county community to hear from candidates for sheriff — both challengers and incumbents. The Florida primary is Aug. 20.
You will find the full unedited interviews of candidates in our special section below.
If you do not see a Republican or Democrat listed it is because they have not yet agreed to an interview, or one party is not fielding a candidate. Also, a candidate may be unopposed on Primary Day.
I have reached out to ALL announced party candidates and, rest assured, will continue to do so.
Palm Beach County
Democratic candidates
Watch Sheriff Ric Bradshaw's interview with WPTV below:
Watch Alex Freeman's interview with WPTV below:
Republican candidates:
Watch Michael Gauger's interview with WPTV below:
Watch Lauro Diaz's interview with WPTV below:
Martin County
Chief Deputy John Budensiek, a Republican, is sheriff-elect and will officially become the next sheriff of Martin County early next year.
In March, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder announced that he would not seek a fourth term and on the same day, Budensiek announced his candidacy for the open seat.
Budensiek's name will not appear on the 2024 ballot since he is the sole candidate.
Watch his recent interview with WPTV anchor Michael Williams on "To The Point" below:
St. Lucie County
Republicans
Sheriff Keith Pearson has not yet sat down with WPTV for an interview.
Watch Port St. Luce Police Chief Richard Del Toro's interview with WPTV below:
Preston Michael DiFrancesco has not yet set down with WPTV for an interview.
Democrat
Watch Steven Giordano's interview with WPTV below:
Indian River County
Republicans
Watch Sheriff Eric Flowers' interview with WPTV below:
Watch Capt. Milo Thornton's interview with WPTV below:
Watch Keith Touchberry's interview with WPTV below:
Okeechobee County
Republicans:
Watch Sheriff Noel E. Stephen's interview with WPTV below:
Watch Jon Folbrecht's interview with WPTV below:
Stephen Weikert will be speaking with WPTV later this week. We will then post the interview below.