Martin County Sheriff's Office honor guard participates in PBSO memorial service

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff's offices on the Treasure Coast headed down to the PBSO memorial service to offer support on Tuesday.

Sheriff William Snyder, in neighboring Martin County, met with WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield on his way down, and told him their honor guard will be a part of the service today.

Snyder said their motor deputies will be participating too. They’re also sending 12 to 15 deputy vehicles in a convoy to show support.

Snyder said that today is about honoring our fallen heroes, and this service reminds about the solidarity that runs through law enforcement.

“Although we may bicker once and a while across jurisdictions, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what patch you’re wearing or what your badge says. If you’re a cop, you’re my brother,” said Snyder.

Snyder adds today is another reminder about how dangerous their jobs can be.

“They leave their house in the morning, they put their gun, their badge and their soft body armor on. They kiss their loved ones goodbye, like everyone else,” said Snyder. “But unlike other people, they’re not absolutely certain that they'll be home at the end of the day.”