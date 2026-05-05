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Jupiter High students push for teacher raises ahead of Palm Beach County school board vote

Students tell WPTV's Samantha Gutierrez they collected 4,500 petition signatures and are pushing for 5,000 by Wednesday's vote
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WPTV
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PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A student-led movement at Jupiter High School is gaining momentum ahead of a Palm Beach County School Board vote on teacher pay raises scheduled for Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW: 'We give more than 100%, and we're not even worth 3.5%,' Alicia Grantham tells WPTV's Samantha Gutierrez

Students petition for teacher pay in Palm Beach County

Juniors Hannah Russell, Sawyer Tinsley and Samuel Gilbert launched a petition weeks ago that has grown from a few hundred signatures to 4,500. The students are pushing to reach 5,000 signatures before the board votes.

Palm Beach County teacher Lily Gilbert said her son is part of the student movement.

"He had tears in his eyes and he looked at me and he's like, 'Mom, why?' He just said it shouldn't be that way," Gilbert said.

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Gilbert wants the district to approve a 3.5% raise for teachers. The School District of Palm Beach County has offered a 1.5% recurring raise and a 1.5% one-time bonus, citing a $66 million budget shortfall as the reason the full raise is not possible.

Teacher Alicia Grantham said the board's decision sends a message to every educator in the county.

"We give more than 100%, and we're not even worth 3.5%," Grantham said.

Grantham said she wants the board to hear her message.

"They do love my job. We don't teach for the money, but at some point, I also need a livable wage to be able to afford the things that I need to in my real life," Grantham said.

The school board vote is Wednesday. Teachers who want to be heard before the vote can come to Veterans Park in Royal Palm Beach on Tuesday, where our team will be set up to listen.

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We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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