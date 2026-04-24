Low pay cited by at least 110 Palm Beach County teachers as the reason for leaving the school district

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of former Palm Beach County teachers left the school district, citing low pay as the reason for their departure.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez obtained school district exit surveys from July 2022 to April 2026. Through these records, we learned that at least 110 teachers left because of low salaries, with some leaving the profession altogether.

WATCH BELOW: 'Struggling ... to feed myself': Teachers cite low pay for leaving this district

Low pay, burnout, stress cited why teachers leaving Palm Beach County schools

The Palm Beach County School District and the teachers' union have been in negotiations for a year. Recently, the superintendent rejected a special magistrate's recommendation for a 3.5% raise.

"I am single, I do not make enough money to live and pay rent by myself in this county. I am struggling to even just to feed myself," one former teacher said, according to records.

At least a dozen noted they would be leaving Palm Beach County to pursue the profession in better-aligned states.

"I have accepted a 5th-grade position in New Hampshire, making $25,000 more than I am right now," another former teacher said.

Some veteran teachers noted their experience was not reflected in their compensation.

Education Could enrollment drops and vacancies make teacher raises possible? Joel Lopez

"I have 42 years of experience in education and am being paid the same as a first-year teacher, not including the referendum. This is demoralizing," a former teacher said.

For current educators, the workload and financial strain remain significant challenges. Rise Academy teacher Eric Hollander said he works three jobs to make ends meet.

"I don't even see my family that much because I'm always working," Hollander said.

Jacqueline Major, also a teacher at Rise Academy, highlighted the immense workload but emphasized the lasting impact educators have on children's lives.

"I go there for them — and they deserve the best that I can give," Major said. "When they come back and tell you (that) 'you made such a difference in our life.' I think that’s what motivates most people."

Some teachers also pointed to a lack of support and the appeal of better-paying jobs in remote work or even switching to charter and private schools.

Education These positions could be cut if school district approves 3.5% raise Joel Lopez

In the survey, about 25%-35% of former teachers answered 4/4 on recommend and return questions, with roughly 40%-50% with mixed scores leaving with some dissatisfaction but no entirely negative feelings and 15%-25% gave low scores.

"I believe in education. Nobody goes into it for the money. We do it because it’s who we are and we have faith in humanity," Major said. "I know what a difference good teachers can make," Major said.

Many teachers are awaiting a final impasse hearing on May 6, which will determine the future of teacher salaries.

Th school district sent us a statement saying teacher vacancies cannot fund teacher raises:

The School District of Palm Beach County currently has approximately 12,500 filled teacher positions, with 563 teaching vacancies for the 2026-2027 school year. Many of these positions are expected to be filled by existing instructional staff based on staffing adjustments due to the decline in enrollment in the 2025-2026 school year and expected decline in enrollment for the 2026-2027 school year.

The School District's budget already accounts for a 2% teacher vacancy rate. That means vacancies at or below 2% do not produce savings and therefore cannot fund higher raises.

The School District has already eliminated 745 positions going into the 2026-2027 school year to align staffing with enrollment. That includes the 245 positions removed at the beginning of this school year (2025-2026) to match actual enrollment. All of the 245 position reductions made this school year were absorbed through natural attrition and restructuring.

The 250 positions referenced in our previous statement, including 192 teachers, 19 administrators, and 43 office assistants, represent additional cuts that would be required if the School Board adopts the Special Magistrate's 3.5% recommendation for teacher raises. Those positions cannot be absorbed through attrition. They would result in actual job losses.

Not all vacancies are interchangeable. A retirement in one school, grade level, or certification area does not eliminate the need for that position. For example, an ESE teacher vacancy cannot simply be filled by reassigning a media specialist. Open positions exist because students still need to be served by qualified professionals in specific schools, grade levels, and subject areas to meet student needs as well as state and federal requirements.

Many of the positions currently posted on the School District's job portal are for the upcoming 2026-2027 school year. If additional recurring salary costs are adopted, the staffing plan for 2026-2027 school year would need to be revisited, and some of those advertised positions would be eliminated.

The School District complies with all state-mandated class size requirements.

The School District has provided five consecutive years (20-21, 21-22, 22-23, 23-24, and 24-25) of salary increases totaling approximately 31.3% in total. The state funded only a 0.6% teacher raise this year. Despite these difficult conditions, the School District proposed a raise package five times the amount the state funded. The School District's offer of a 1.5% recurring raise plus a 1.5% one-time payment protects jobs, preserves student services, and reflects the financial reality of a $66 million revenue shortfall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness.