PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers in the Palm Beach County School District are continuing their fight for higher pay, taking their demands directly to the school board during a public meeting tonight.

Although teacher pay was not on the agenda, 73 people signed up for public comment before the meeting began. Educators wore red shirts to express their frustration over stalled contract negotiations.

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Palm Beach County teachers demand higher pay at school board meeting as contract negotiations stall

"Let me be clear, this is not about luxury — it’s about survival," one teacher said.

The Classroom Teachers Association and the school board reached an impasse in negotiations in November. The union is asking for a 3.5% salary increase, which matches the recommendation of a third-party magistrate who reviewed the dispute.

The magistrate's report stated the increase is "an amount that could be covered in any number of ways in the district's normal budgeting process."

The district responded with a lower number, stating the requested increase is not possible without cutting jobs and programs. District officials said a 7,000-student enrollment shortfall is straining the budget, and the state's funding increase falls far short of what is needed to cover the teachers' request.

Florida currently ranks 50th in the nation for teacher pay.

"We are invaluable, yet so many of us need additional jobs," a teacher said.

"I have to rent out my second bedroom at 61 like I’m some college student!" another teacher said.

"I understand saving for a rainy day — but it’s pouring now and it's time to act," a teacher said.

"We are the backbone to the district’s success," a teacher said.

"Enough is enough," a teacher said.

"Show me the money!!! Show me the money!!" a teacher said.

"You’re starstruck by me? Show me you’re starstruck by giving me a raise I deserve," a teacher said.

The superintendent was unavailable for comment after the meeting.

"The School District of Palm Beach County values its teachers and is committed to the highest possible compensation given our financial constraints," the district's public relations team said in a statement.

The board has scheduled a final impasse meeting to be held in May during school hours.

WPTV

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