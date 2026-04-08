Palm Beach County superintendent rejects magistrate's recommendation for a 3.5% teacher pay increase

Palm Beach County teachers may have to wait longer for a pay raise after Superintendent Michael J. Burke rejected an independent magistrate's recommendation for a 3.5% increase.

The decision now rests with the School Board, which will hold an impasse resolution hearing next month.

Several teachers spoke with Zitlali Solache over the phone, saying they are extremely disappointed that the higher pay is on hold. Teacher union president Gordan Longhofer said teachers hoped the recommendation would move them closer to a deal.

"We’re very disappointed and we’re flabbergasted," Longhofer said. "They deserve to keep pace with the expenses they have to live here," he added.

WPTV has been closely following this impasse since November. The union initially asked for a 5% increase, while the district proposed a 1.5% recurring raise along with a 1.5% one-time bonus.

"We get that the amount that we’re asking for was a little high — the magistrate pointed that out. But he also pointed out that the magistrate said that what the district was offering was too low," Longhofer said.

Teachers say rising costs are making it harder to stay, even in an A-rated district. Some teachers were unavailable to speak because they are working second jobs. The magistrate believes the district can afford the 3.5% raise.

"Teachers are in this business for the outcome, not the income," Longhofer said.

"Teachers have done that job in Palm Beach County really well and I believe that they should be rewarded appropriately," Longhofer said.

Longhofer believes this could affect retention. "Maybe they’re better off looking somewhere else — and I think it’s literally the wrong path to follow," Longhofer said.

WPTV asked why the superintendent denied the raise request. Communications Chief Sean Cooley provided a statement outlining the district's position.

"The Superintendent will recommend the School Board reject the special magistrate's recommendation and instead adopt the School District's 3% salary package offer, consisting of a 1.5% recurring and 1.5% one-time salary increase for Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association bargaining unit members. Florida law gives the School Board authority to resolve the impasse in whatever manner it determines best serves the interest and welfare of the public. The Board can adopt the Superintendent's position, the special magistrate's recommendation, or any other resolution it deems appropriate. Because the School District did not accept the special magistrate's recommendation, an impasse resolution hearing is planned for May 6. That hearing is where the Board is expected to take final action on the impasse. After that, the School Board’s decision will be considered by the bargaining unit members.”

Meanwhile, Longhofer hopes other board members will support the union.

"I expect that they’re going to do the right thing. We would hate to see them turn their backs on the teachers that they made commitments to support," Longhofer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

