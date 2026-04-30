Let’s Hear It: Meet the WPTV team at Veteran's Park in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is creating a space for teachers, support staff and parents to make your voices heard about a battle over teacher pay in Palm Beach County.

Join us on Tuesday, May 5, at Veterans Park in Royal Palm Beach from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for our next Let's Hear It event and to share your concerns about teacher pay.

For weeks WPTV has covering concerns over teacher salaries and we want to hear from you.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.