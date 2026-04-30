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Let’s Hear It: Meet the WPTV team at Veteran's Park in Royal Palm Beach

Join us Tuesday, May 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to voice your concerns about teacher pay in Palm Beach County
Lets Hear It Royal Palm Beach Veteran's Park May 5 2026.jpg
WPTV
Lets Hear It Royal Palm Beach Veteran's Park May 5 2026.jpg
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ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is creating a space for teachers, support staff and parents to make your voices heard about a battle over teacher pay in Palm Beach County.

Join us on Tuesday, May 5, at Veterans Park in Royal Palm Beach from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for our next Let's Hear It event and to share your concerns about teacher pay.

For weeks WPTV has covering concerns over teacher salaries and we want to hear from you.

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.

Let's Hear It full screen (with email address)

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