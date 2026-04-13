Palm Beach County teachers protest pay raise rejection, dispute scheduling of final hearing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The fight over teacher pay in Palm Beach County isn’t just about how much — it’s also about when key decisions are being made.

WATCH BELOW:

Final teacher pay meeting scheduled during teacher work hours

Last week, the superintendent rejected a recommended 3.5% pay increase for teachers — instead offering a 1.5% recurring raise plus a one-time 1.5% bonus. Educators say that’s not enough, and now they’re frustrated the final hearing on the matter is set for a time when many of them can’t even be in the room.

Education Palm Beach County superintendent rejects 3.5% teacher pay increase Zitlali Solache

“Quite honestly I’m appalled that this meeting is scheduled to take place when teachers must be at work,” said Gordon Longhofer, president of the Classroom Teacher’s Association (CTA). He says the average teacher salary — “not talking about referendum is 62 and change” — needs to be higher, and these discussions should happen in front of teachers, not while they’re in classrooms.

“You ought to at least do it in front of them when they can sit there and watch you and by their presence hold you accountable by the decision,” Longhofer said.

A Meeting Teachers Can’t Attend?

The final impasse hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

According to the CTA, some teachers are still in classrooms until 4 p.m., essentially shutting them out of attending in person.

When asked if they’ve requested a change, Longhofer said, “We did make a request of that through our attorneys. The date they offered after that was into July, which is absurd. Then we’re talking about a vote by teachers next year, some of whom aren’t even teaching now about what teachers this year should have been paid.”

Failed Negotiations

Palm Beach County teachers have been locked in tense negotiations since November, when talks between the district and the union hit an impasse. The broader context is stark: Florida ranks 50th in average teacher pay nationwide, according to the National Education Association.

“We are A-rated teachers in an A-rated district, we need to be treated that way,” said Cheryl Whitehurst, a physical education teacher during a rally for better pay in November.

Education Why these local teachers are rallying for higher pay Zitlali Solache

The CTA initially asked for a 5% pay increase. A special magistrate later recommended 3.5% — a recommendation rejected by the superintendent.

Some fear that decision will push more teachers out. “I know of a couple of teachers that are already leaving and leaving for other jobs. My concern is the existing workforce we have could be depleted at a higher rate because they can’t afford to stay in the classroom.”

The District’s Side

The district says approving the 3.5% raise would mean cutting 250 employees and slashing support programs, citing lower state funding tied to declining enrollment. A few years ago, when enrollment was higher, the district was able to approve a 10% bump.

Full statement:

The School District of Palm Beach County values its teachers and is committed to the highest possible compensation given our financial constraints.



The state funded only a 0.6% teacher raise this year. The School District worked hard to go further, proposing a raise package for teachers five times that amount. That effort comes as we are managing a $66 million revenue shortfall driven by a loss of more than 7,000 students.



The Special Magistrate issued a recommendation after hearing evidence from both the School District and the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association. Accepting the Special Magistrate's recommendation would result in 250 employees losing their jobs and students losing support programs due to the recurring cost added to the budget.



The School Board is scheduled to hear from District staff and the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association and make a final decision at its May 6 hearing. When convening an impasse hearing, the Board serves in a quasi-judicial capacity. In this role, the Board considers evidence presented into the formal record by both parties. This is the same process the Board follows for all quasi-judicial hearings.



The School District remains committed to supporting our teachers and the students they serve.



-Sean Cooley, Chief of Communications.

When asked for a response to the District's statement, Longhofer thinks the district’s budget priorities are wrong. He points out the school year began with $454 million in the reserve account for general revenue — the fund used to pay most teachers — and says “at least $160 million” of that could be used for better salaries.

“I think we need to get them as fast as we can to a number that lets them actually live,” he said.

What’s Next

The CTA is urging teachers to show up this Wednesday at 5 p.m. to speak during public comment at the school board meeting.

For now, the final hearing on teacher pay remains set for May 6 at 2 p.m. — a fact that continues to frustrate educators, who say it silences the very people most impacted.