Partner of mother arrested in connection to 7-year-old Nia Williams' death

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of 7-year-old Nia Williams in Riviera Beach.

The partner of the child's mother, who is already in custody, now faces charges related to the case.

Carl Bryant was arrested after, police say, he filed 64 pages of false documents in an attempt to tamper with the investigation into Nia's death. Nia's mother, Naikishia Williams, was previously arrested and could face the death penalty for allegedly killing her daughter.

"I thought that he was going to walk scot-free," said Whytni Walker, who took care of Nia and loved her like her own child.

Walker has been waiting since April for those connected to Nia's death to be held responsible.

"I'm ecstatic that he gets to pay the same price as Kishia," Walker said.

According to the arrest report, Bryant submitted documents claiming detectives interviewed Nia's siblings without consent. When going through the records, WPTV also found two of the children allegedly signed an "affidavit of truth" to recant testimonies they made against their mother, which was notarized by Bryant's own sister. Police said the children admitted they never saw the document.

Bryant also filed a complaint alleging the lead detective "fabricated evidence of blunt force trauma," claiming Nia's cause of death was "due to past medical conditions linked to sepsis." However, investigators point to the autopsy as evidence that Nia was beaten to death.

"I just think that it's pure evilness for any and everybody that had a hand in my baby's death," Walker said.

Walker praises the police for their work but believes others still need to be held accountable.

"The big fish, they getting fried. Now, we need the other people that play the hand," she said.

Next month, Walker said a fundraiser will be taking place in Nia’s memory on her birthday, Nov. 29.

“We'll be selling T shirts. We'll be selling air freshers, candles, all these things with Nia pictures and justice for Nia all over them," she said. "Please come out and stand with us.”

