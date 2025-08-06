State to seek death penalty against Riviera Beach mother accused of killing 7-year-old daughter

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the Riviera Beach mother accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter earlier this year.

31-year-old Naikishia Williams is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of her daughter, Nia Williams.

A Notice of Intent filed August 4 by the State Attorney’s Office states prosecutors intend to prove beyond a reasonable doubt in a sentencing proceeding.

The notice cites several aggravating factors, including that the victim was under 12 years old, the killing was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” and that Williams had custodial authority over the child.

Williams was arrested in July following a months-long investigation by the Riviera Beach Police Department.

According to investigators, officers responded to a home on April 28 and found the child unresponsive. She was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center and died later that night.

An autopsy revealed Nia had suffered severe blunt-force trauma, including a lacerated liver and internal bleeding. Toxicology tests refuted claims that the child had been given medication and her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives say their investigation uncovered a history of abuse and neglect. Former caregivers told police that Nia and her siblings had been subjected to years of alleged physical abuse. During forensic interviews, the children described violent punishments involving metal pipes, high-heeled shoes, and belts — and said their mother stomped on Nia’s stomach in the days leading up to her death.

A Department of Children and Families report weeks prior to the incident documented visible injuries on the children but was not acted upon in time, according to police.

Williams remains in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

