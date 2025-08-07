State pushes for justice in the death of 7-year-old Nia Williams

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The state’s push for justice for 7-year-old Nia Williams continues, with new developments indicating the potential for the death penalty against her mother, Naikishia Williams.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office filed a motion earlier this week, outlining reasons for seeking capital punishment if Naikishia Williams is found guilty of her daughter's murder.

Nia Williams was reportedly killed earlier this year. Authorities claim her death followed a months-long investigation that revealed a troubling history of abuse and neglect. Naikishia Williams has been in a Palm Beach County jail for nearly 45 days, accused of beating her daughter to death.

Whytni Walker, a loved one of Nia’s, expressed her deep sorrow during an interview with WPTV.

“I can't breathe, I can't eat," she said.

Rebecca Finley, another loved one, believes Naikishia Williams deserves severe punishment, asserting, “Death is perfect for her... Eye for an eye.”

In her first death penalty motion since taking office, State Attorney Alexcia Cox cited several reasons for the filing, including:



Aggravated child abuse

The crime being especially heinous

The act being committed in a cold, calculated manner

The victim being under 12 years old

The victim's vulnerability as a family member of the defendant

John Walsh, supervising attorney in the foster children's project and juvenile advocacy project at the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, emphasized the tragic nature of the case.

“Every child you lose haunts you in this field,” said Walsh, who once represented Nia as an infant and now advocates for her surviving siblings.

He questioned why the state altered its course after initially seeking to terminate Naikishia Williams' parental rights, suggesting preventive measures could have avoided Nia's tragic death.

As the case continues to unfold, Finley expressed strong sentiments toward Naikishia,.

“You deserve everything that is coming to you,” she said.

Naikishia Williams is scheduled to return to court next week for a disposition hearing, where further steps in the case will be discussed.

