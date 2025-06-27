Riviera Beach mother faces 1st degree murder charge in death of 7-year-old daughter

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach mother was arrested Friday in the death of her 7-year-old daughter.

The investigation began on April 28 when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 1500 block of West 15th Street.

Medical personnel arrived at the home and took the child to St. Mary's Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police said the child's death was determined to be a homicide.

The little girl's mother, Naikishia L. Williams, 31, was arrested early Friday morning and taken to the Palm Beach County jail.

Williams was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Online jail records show that Williams is being held without bond.

The cause of death of the child has not been released. However, the indictment said the girl suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

