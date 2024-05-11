From Sea Cadets to Navy ships: Fleet Week special opportunity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Navy League Palm Beach Council is excited for those visiting Fleet Week Miami, especially high school students considering the Navy, Marines or Coast Guard.

WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim spoke with Navy League Palm Beach Council president Jeff Leibowitz.

The council is about 200 members strong.

A big focus is supporting youth programs like the Sea Cadets, Young Marines and Navy Junior ROTC at local high schools.

WPTV Navy League Palm Beach Council president Jeff Leibowitz speaks to WPTV anchor Mike Trim about the importance of Fleet Week.

Leibowitz said Fleet Week is a perfect fit for these programs to learn.

"There's a great opportunity for young people to understand what their chances are of really wanting to go in the military," Leibowitz said. "The majority will not, and that's OK, but we want those who might be able to get something really valuable out of the military to really understand it and get the opportunity to do so."

Jupiter Langley Sea Cadet Marli Wilhoit met the secretary of Navy during Monday's opening ceremonies of Fleet Week.

This meeting and photo opportunity came after she joined a group of Sea Cadets from around the state to sail with the USS Bataan for two days as it made its way to Miami.

Click here to learn more about the Navy League Palm Beach Council.

