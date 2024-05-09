'I raised my hero:' Loxahatchee mom of Navy sailor talks bond with son, brother

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Kathleen Keane of Loxahatchee wears her "Proud U.S. Navy Mom" t-shirt with pride, showing support for her son, Aidan Barry.

Barry serves in the U.S. Navy at Souda Bay Navy Base in Crete, Greece.

“I raised my hero,” Keane told Navy veteran and WPTV anchor Mike Trim. “He loves America and he’s all about family. Sorry, I get a little emotional talking about it."

Trim talked with Keane ahead of Miami Fleet Week, which Keane is happy to see.

Keane said her son’s Navy journey all started with his uncle’s Navy ship visit to the Port of Palm Beach.

“In 2007, that ship docked in Port of Palm Beach. And we took Aidan down to see my brother and they toured the entire ship and he told the guys, 'I’ll see you in 20 years.' They’ve always had their special bond and I think, you know, uncles and nephews do. But the Navy was really their special bond,” said Keane.

Keane knows that bond will stay strong as Aidan is about to transfer to an aircraft carrier in San Diego this year.

“We pray for each other, we talk to each other. But again, at the end of the day we know that our children have the greatest job in the world,” said Keane.